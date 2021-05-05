Stephanie McMahon Named to Variety’s 2021 New York Women’s Impact Report

Stephanie McMahon has been named to Variety’s New York Women’s Impact Report for 2021. The trade released their annual report of “talent, executives and producers that are making an impact on the entertainment industry.” McMahon was listed among the names, which also includes NBCUniversal Television and Streaming chariman Frances Berwick, IFC Films president Arianna Bocco, Dylan Farrow, Whoopi Goldbergm and more.

McMahon’s entry reads:

Stephanie McMahon

Chief Brand Officer, WWE

A fourth-generation wrestling promoter, McMahon has done it all for the WWE, starting off as a model, then writing, overseeing and acting in its storylines. Since 2013, she’s helped steer its business and PR strategies as chief brand officer. In January, she helped close a streaming deal with Peacock, but her biggest thrill came in April when the WWE held its first in-person event in more than a year, Wrestlemania 37 in Tampa. “To look out and to see [fans’] faces and to hear them cheer … it was just one of the most humbling and incredible experiences of my career,” she says.