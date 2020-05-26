wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Set For Variety Panel, Hypes Women in Business of Sports Discussion
– Stephanie McMahon is keeping busy on panels talking about sports and entertainment. The WWE chief brand officer has been announced as a member on a Variety panel about on the future of sports and live events in light of COVID-19 disruptions.
McMahon will be joined on the panel by Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff; Fox Sports exec VP of digital David Katz; PwC partner and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications industry leader Mark McCaffrey. It takes place on June 2nd at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET and you can find out more info at the above link.
Meanwhile, McMahon is also set for this week’s Women in the Business of Sports discussion for The Female Quotient. McMahon will be joined by Female Quotient CEO Shelley Zalis, Arsenal and England Footballer Jordan Nobbs and Charlotte Flair in a panel on Wednesday at 12 PM ET/9 PM PT described as follows:
On and off the court, women are on the rise in the business of sports. Please join Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer of WWE, and Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, as they discuss how sports creates the next generation of female leaders around the world.
McMahon promoted this week’s panel on Twitter:
Excited to have @WWE Superstar @MsCharlotteWWE and @ArsenalWFC’s @JordanNobbs8 joining me & @ShelleyZalis for our “Women in the Business of Sports” discussion this week! #TuneIn @femalequotient tomorrow at 12pm EST! https://t.co/J7LdHjL6X8
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 26, 2020
