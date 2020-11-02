Stephanie McMahon Reveals Vince McMahon Docuseries Will Be Four Parts

As previously reported, WWE has announced a new Netflix docuseries that will focus on Vince McMahon, and it’ll be one of the highest budgeted Netflix docuseries in the company’s history. Stephanie McMahon has revealed more details on the upcoming series.

In a recent interview on Token CEO (h/t Fightful), Stephanie said that the Vince McMahon documentary will be released in four parts. She also mentioned that she’s nervous about the series because of her relationship with her father.

“For the first time ever, there is going to be a four-part documentary on the life of my father Vince McMahon and it is going to be on Netflix,” she said. “That’s a really big deal. I’m totally nervous about it because I want to protect my dad, not that he wants to be protected.”

Stephanie went on to discuss Vince’s backstory and how he got into the business and his vision for WWE.

“There’s no one like my father,” she said. “He grew up in a trailer park in North Carolina and he didn’t meet his dad until he was 13 and had no running water until he was 10…..to have someone who truly lived the American dream, who believed in himself, who was willing to invest in himself. The things he had to do to even get into the business, let alone take over the business, which at the time was regional. He had this vision to make one global brand. At the time, some of those promotions had connections with the mafia and other organizations. Death threats were a regular thing…..the courage, the guts, and you talk about a take no prisoners attitude…..that was my dad making it happen. Just pure, driven, ambition. He turned a regional wrestling promotion into a global media empire that is still growing. His story deserves to be told.”

Bill Simmons and WWE Studios will be the executive producers for the docuseries, while Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened director Chris Smith will also be involved with the project.