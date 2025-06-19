Stephanie McMahon Says Vince McMahon Is Likely His Own Biggest Nemesis

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan touched on the thorny subject of Vince McMahon on the latest episode of her podcast. Stephanie had Khan on her SWhat’s Your Story? podcast this week and during the conversation, the subject of Vince came up in terms of perseverance and the abusive childhood he went through.

Vince, of course, is persona non grata in WWE since he was forced out in 2024 over sexual assault and abuse allegations made against him in Janel Grant’s lawsuit. You can see highlights from Stephanie and Khan’s comments about the elder McMahon below, per F4W Online:

Stephanie on how Vince’s childhood shaped who he is: “His mindset was, if he could survive, he won. So just surviving was winning and still is winning for him today. And I don’t know how you can ever beat someone at the end of the day if all they need to do is survive to win.”

Khan on Vince’s business accomplishments: “So all credit to him. I only have admiration for him. As Paul said — Triple H said — at his Hall of Fame speech, family’s complicated. And, you know, obviously, we don’t need to get into any of that. But in terms of business, that guy’s an empire builder.”

Stephanie on Vince’s business success: “Absolutely he is. And no one can take that away from him, no matter what, including himself, who is probably his biggest nemesis — is himself.”