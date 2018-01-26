WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Reveals Vince McMahon’s Advice About Making Mistakes, 2002 WWE AJ Styles Match, Mixed Match Challenge Week 2 On WWE Network

– Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with CNBC International’s Facebook series, Life Hacks Live, where she spoke about the advice her father Vince gave to her about mistakes.

She said: “You make a lot of mistakes along the way but that’s OK. It’s OK to make mistakes, as long as you learn from them. Vince [McMahon] has an expression: ‘It’s OK to make mistakes, but never make the same mistake twice.’”

– AJ Styles wrestled for WWE in 2002 on an episode of WWE Jakked, where he lost to The Hurricane. WWE has posted highlights of the episode online.

– Week 2 of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge, featuring The Miz & Asuka defeating Big E & Carmella, is available on the WWE Network. The episode earned 1.2 million views, down 37% from last week’s 1.9 million.