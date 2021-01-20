Stephanie McMahon Explains Why Next Three WrestleManias Were Announced, Is Grateful They’ll Follow Super Bowl

WWE announced the next three years of WrestleMania recently, and Stephanie McMahon explained why in a new interview. McMahon spoke with Tony Maglio at The Wrap to discuss the company’s WrestleMania plans and more; you can check out some highlights below.

On being able to see how the Super Bowl will handle pandemic logistics: “It certainly does, I think, this year, work to our favor to be the event after the Super Bowl in the same stadium, especially given all of the key learnings that the Super Bowl will have. And hopefully we’ll be able to glean some insights from them in terms of what works, what doesn’t work, what we need to do to really ensure the best experience possible.”

On how many fans they hope to have: “Currently we are hopeful to have fans. We’re not announcing any capacity plans at this point.”

On announcing the next three WrestleMania events at once: “It just helps everybody. It helps us for planning purposes, it helps our fans plan their trips, it helps in so many different capacities. And now we can really work with all of our partners across the board in all of these major cities and really blow everything out as big as we possibly can. Also, during this time, I think people need hope and I think you need something to look forward to.”