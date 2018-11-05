wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Wins Wish Spirit Award, Finn Balor Practices His Spanish, Matt Hardy Thanks His Fans
– Stephanie McMahon posted the following pictures and message on Instagram, reacting to winning the Wish Spirit Award…
View this post on Instagram
So humbled to receive the first Wish Spirit Award tonight from @MakeAWishCT. This award truly goes to all the Wish kids and their families. Kids should not get sick, period, and we take for granted their ability to swim, go trick or treating, or even walk up stairs. Thank you to everyone who helps grant their wishes and make dreams come true. #CTWishNight
– WWE posted the following, showing Finn Balor practicing his Spanish in Barcelona…
When in #WWEBarcelona… @FinnBalor has been brushing up on his Spanish because #BalorClub is everywhere! pic.twitter.com/HPbwcny06k
— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2018
– Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter…
Thank you, it’s my pleasure. I wouldn’t be who I am, and how I am, without wrestling fans supporting me & allowing me to still live my dream after 26 years. https://t.co/gJN5ymd57A
— #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 4, 2018