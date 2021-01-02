wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Wishes Fans a Happy New Year With Pictures of Her Dogs
January 2, 2021 | Posted by
– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon wished fans a Happy New Year this week and shared some photos of her playing with her dogs on Twitter. You can check out those pictures below.
She noted in the caption, “Bringing in the New Year with 400 lbs of cuddles! Wishing everyone good health, lots of love and happiness in 2021 and beyond! #HappyNewYear”
Bringing in the New Year with 400 lbs of cuddles! Wishing everyone good health, lots of love and happiness in 2021 and beyond! #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/YWmGlGeQqa
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega Weighs In On Brodie Lee’s Passing, Says Lee Was ‘Destined For Extreme Greatness’
- Brodie Lee Jr. Hits Discus Clothesline On Adam Cole, Teams With Ricky Starks Against Top Flight
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts
- Arn Anderson On Scott Steiner’s Transformation Into Big Poppa Pump, Mike Awesome’s Run In WCW