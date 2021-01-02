wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Wishes Fans a Happy New Year With Pictures of Her Dogs

January 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft

– WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon wished fans a Happy New Year this week and shared some photos of her playing with her dogs on Twitter. You can check out those pictures below.

She noted in the caption, “Bringing in the New Year with 400 lbs of cuddles! Wishing everyone good health, lots of love and happiness in 2021 and beyond! #HappyNewYear”

