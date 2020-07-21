wrestling / News

Stephanie McMahon Announces Women’s Championship Match For Next Week’s Raw

July 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

The matter of who is Raw Women’s Champion will be decided on next week’s episode of Raw. As you no doubt know, the Raw Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules between Asuka and Sasha Banks ended in chaos after the referee went down due to an accidental green misting from Asuka, allowing Bayley to grab the referee shirt and count a pinfall for Banks. WWE then confirmed earlier today that Asuka was still the champion.

On tonight’s Raw, STephanie McMahon appeared on the Tron and announced that either person had truly won the match. As such, the two will face off with the title on the line next week.

