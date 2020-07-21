Stephanie McMahon Announces Women’s Championship Match For Next Week’s Raw

The matter of who is Raw Women’s Champion will be decided on next week’s episode of Raw. As you no doubt know, the Raw Women’s Championship match at Extreme Rules between Asuka and Sasha Banks ended in chaos after the referee went down due to an accidental green misting from Asuka, allowing Bayley to grab the referee shirt and count a pinfall for Banks. WWE then confirmed earlier today that Asuka was still the champion.

On tonight’s Raw, STephanie McMahon appeared on the Tron and announced that either person had truly won the match. As such, the two will face off with the title on the line next week.

SHE HAS SPOKEN.@StephMcMahon rules that @WWEAsuka and @SashaBanksWWE will compete for the #WWERaw #WomensTitle NEXT WEEK … and Sasha can lose by pinfall, submission, countout, disqualification, or even if anyone 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘴. pic.twitter.com/qHn0P83ilI — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020