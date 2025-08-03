Stephanie McMahon On If She’ll Wrestle Again, Possibly Being Someone’s Mouthpiece

Stephanie McMahon said during the WWE Summerslam countdown show that while she has no plans to wrestle in another match, she’s open to potentially being someone’s mouthpiece. Highlights of her comments are below (h/t Fightful).

“Trust me, I can’t hang with these women. I mean, you’re going to see Tiffany Stratton, you’re going to see Jade Cargill, you’re going to see all of these incredible matches. I just can’t compete at their level. I appreciate the question. You know, I could be the mouthpiece. I’ll come talk a good game, but you don’t want me in the ring.”

Stephanie currently has no official role with WWE, but has of course been involved backstage as well as in front of the camera for decades. Stephanie last wrestled at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Triple H against Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle.