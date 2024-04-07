wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Opens WrestleMania 40 Night Two As First of ‘Paul Levesque Era’
Stephanie McMahon kicked off night two of WrestleMania, dubbing it as the start of the ‘Paul Levesque Era.’ McMahon opened up tonight’s show following War and Treaty performing “God Bless America” and cut a promo in the ring where she talked about how she’s been at every WrestleMania but that this one is the most special for her because it’s the first of the Paul Levesque era.
McMahon said that no one understands the wrestling business than Triple H and she took a page out of DX’s playbook, saying “Are you ready?” before welcoming everyone to WrestleMania. You can see the clip below.
Our live coverage of WrestleMania 40 is here.
Kicking off #WrestleMania XL Sunday is none other than @StephMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/9C1bfZpDUU
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
