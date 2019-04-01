wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon To Make Announcement About Wrestlemania Main Event On RAW
April 1, 2019 | Posted by
WWE has just posted to Twitter that Stephanie McMahon will be on tonight’s episode of RAW to make an announcement about the main event at Wrestlemania. As of now, the match is between Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Title. It has been rumored that the Smackdown women’s title, currently held by Charlotte, will also be on the line in the match.
BREAKING: @StephMcMahon will be on #RAW TONIGHT to make an announcement regarding the main event of @WrestleMania!https://t.co/ImMEgPFiM9
— WWE (@WWE) April 1, 2019
