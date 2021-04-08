wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares What Her Day Is Like Before WrestleMania, Stars Discuss The Great Khali

April 8, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft

– Stephanie McMahon stays busy as WWE heads into WrestleMania, and a new feature reveals what her day is like. E! Online has a feature that details McMahon’s “Day in Her Life” of last Thursday as WrestleMania preparations are in full swing; you can see it at the link.

– WWE Now India posted a new video with Edge, Rey Mysterio, Natalya and more discussing new WWE Hall of Fame member The Great Khali. You can see that below:

Stephanie McMahon, The Great Khali, WrestleMania 37

