WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Shares What Her Day Is Like Before WrestleMania, Stars Discuss The Great Khali
April 8, 2021
– Stephanie McMahon stays busy as WWE heads into WrestleMania, and a new feature reveals what her day is like. E! Online has a feature that details McMahon’s “Day in Her Life” of last Thursday as WrestleMania preparations are in full swing; you can see it at the link.
– WWE Now India posted a new video with Edge, Rey Mysterio, Natalya and more discussing new WWE Hall of Fame member The Great Khali. You can see that below:
