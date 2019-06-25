wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Watches Women’s World Cup, Titus O’Neil Receives Honor From Kentucky, Samoa Joe Tweets About His Nephew
– Stephanie McMahon shared a photo of her Team USA vs. Spain for the Women’s World Cup at WWE HQ this week. You can check out the tweet she shared below.
Cheering on the @USWNT from @WWE HQ today as they take on Spain! @FOXSports #AllEyesOnUS #FIFAWWC #OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/7dE0yRSieh
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 24, 2019
– Titus O’Neil shared some details on a very special honor he received from the state of Kentucky. You can check out that tweet below.
Today has been Awesome 😎
I got to see my little Warrior “Kit Kat” ❤️And Officially received the news that I’ve been Honored By the Governor of Kentucky @GovMattBevin with The Distinction Of being named a “Kentucky Colonel “ THANK YOU 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/uGLXUQeIC3
— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) June 24, 2019
– Former WWE US champion Samoa Joe shared a tweet this week about his nephew, Peter. You can check out the tweet and photos he shared below.
This is my nephew Peter. He fights everyday and has since the day he was born. Makes me realize, by comparison my job is definitely not that hard. Love you Nephew, keep strong and next time you come to the arena and see us in person. pic.twitter.com/jDi4Ov1FHS
— Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) June 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon’s ‘No Wrestling During Commercials’ Edict Caught WWE People By Surprise
- Seth Rollins Continues To Stick By His Tweet Calling WWE The ‘Best Pro Wrestling on the Planet’, Dismisses ‘Idiots With No Clue’
- WWE Planning To Push Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch Relationship More, Possible Plans For Mixed Tag Match
- Controversial Details From WWE’s Past Resurface In Linda McMahon’s Trump Administration Vetting Documents