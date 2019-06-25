wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Watches Women’s World Cup, Titus O’Neil Receives Honor From Kentucky, Samoa Joe Tweets About His Nephew

June 25, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw 103017

– Stephanie McMahon shared a photo of her Team USA vs. Spain for the Women’s World Cup at WWE HQ this week. You can check out the tweet she shared below.

– Titus O’Neil shared some details on a very special honor he received from the state of Kentucky. You can check out that tweet below.

– Former WWE US champion Samoa Joe shared a tweet this week about his nephew, Peter. You can check out the tweet and photos he shared below.

