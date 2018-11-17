Quantcast

 

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Visits Gallery1988, Fan Poll on WarGames, and Full Team NXT vs. WWE League of Legends Match

November 17, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– WWE partnered with Gallery1988 for an art exhibit in Los Angeles this week. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon visited the exhibit earlier today, and you can check out some footage and photos of her visit posted on social media below.
– WWE has a new fan poll up today asking the WWE Universe who will win the main event at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. 55 percent of fans voted for The Undisputed Era. The other 45 percent voted for The War Raiders, Pete Dunne, and Ricochet.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a full Team NXT vs. Team WWE League of Legends match video. You can check out that video below.

