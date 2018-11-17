WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Visits Gallery1988, Fan Poll on WarGames, and Full Team NXT vs. WWE League of Legends Match

– WWE partnered with Gallery1988 for an art exhibit in Los Angeles this week. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon visited the exhibit earlier today, and you can check out some footage and photos of her visit posted on social media below.

– As noted, WWE partnered with Gallery1988 for a special art exhibit in Los Angeles during Survivor Series weekend. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon visited the exhibit this morning for a special preview. Below is a photo with her comments. We will have more on the gallery later.

We just got a surprise early visitor for our WWE show. Come see what she saw from 7-9 PM at 7308 Melrose Ave. Don’t miss it!!! ❤️ @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/n7n9eoH2c2 — Gallery1988 (@Galleries1988) November 17, 2018

What an amazing tribute to @WWE Superstars then, now and forever! This is so cool!!! Thank you @Galleries1988 and thank you to all the incredibly talented artists! https://t.co/6thDsR3wyh — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) November 17, 2018





– WWE has a new fan poll up today asking the WWE Universe who will win the main event at tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2 event. 55 percent of fans voted for The Undisputed Era. The other 45 percent voted for The War Raiders, Pete Dunne, and Ricochet.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a full Team NXT vs. Team WWE League of Legends match video. You can check out that video below.