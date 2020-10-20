wrestling / News

WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Reacts To WWE Winning Corporation Of The Year, Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Play Mario Kart

October 20, 2020 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE Smackdown Stephanie McMahon Draft

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to comment on WWE winning the 2020 Corporation of the Year at the recent PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards event.

“So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year’s @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!” she wrote.

– In a new UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze play Mario Kart. Here’s the description for the video:

Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze (a.k.a. Prince Pretty) take their battles to the next dimension as they play the brand-new mixed reality racing game Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit with the entire course set up inside of Breeze’s house! Who will take the checkered flag!?

