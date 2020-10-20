wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Reacts To WWE Winning Corporation Of The Year, Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Play Mario Kart
– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to comment on WWE winning the 2020 Corporation of the Year at the recent PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards event.
“So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year’s @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!” she wrote.
So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year’s @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE's mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team! https://t.co/yePZaa5Odo
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 20, 2020
– In a new UpUpDownDown video, Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze play Mario Kart. Here’s the description for the video:
Austin Creed and Tyler Breeze (a.k.a. Prince Pretty) take their battles to the next dimension as they play the brand-new mixed reality racing game Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit with the entire course set up inside of Breeze’s house! Who will take the checkered flag!?
More Trending Stories
- 411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Jeff Hardy Accepts Elias’ Challenge, Nikki Wants to Save Alexa
- Mustafa Ali Reveals Himself As The Famous Smackdown Hacker On WWE Raw
- Jazz Isn’t Sure Women of Color in WWE Are Being Treated Fairly, If Thuggin’ & Buggin Enterprises Would Work Today
- Chelsea Green Fires Back at Critic Over Advertising Swimsuit Calendar, Shares Bikini Pic