WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Reacts To WWE Winning Corporation Of The Year, Xavier Woods & Tyler Breeze Play Mario Kart

– Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to comment on WWE winning the 2020 Corporation of the Year at the recent PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards event.

“So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year’s @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!” she wrote.

