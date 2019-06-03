wrestling / News
WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Congratulates WWE Co-Pres, WWE Stock
– Stephanie McMahon congratulated WWE co-president Michelle Wilson for making AdWeek’s 2019 Women Trailblazers list: “Congratulations to @WWE Co-President, Michelle Wilson, and all the women named in @Adweek’s 2019 Women Trailblazers! Including @badassboz, @FionaCarter & @gailtifford!”
Congratulations to @WWE Co-President, Michelle Wilson, and all the women named in @Adweek’s 2019 Women Trailblazers! Including @badassboz, @FionaCarter & @gailtifford! https://t.co/uVMlsfQcse
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 3, 2019
– WWE stock had a slight .014% drop today, closing at $72.76.
