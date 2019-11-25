– Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sports Business Journal about why WWE promotes its community partners so heavy.

“We never did much to talk about our partnerships because we were doing it for what we believed to be the right reasons, not for any press or media attention. But then we realized we were actually doing our partners a disservice, especially as WWE continued to grow globally.”

Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis added, “We have seen that shift over the years, and they were shy, let’s say, about promoting their involvement. It was really an essential part of the development of our partnership that they would make it known to the world, and make it known to their fans, that we work as partners.”

WWE has been partnered with the Special Olympics since 1995.