wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Reveals Why WWE Promotes Community Partnerships So Much
– Stephanie McMahon spoke to Sports Business Journal about why WWE promotes its community partners so heavy.
“We never did much to talk about our partnerships because we were doing it for what we believed to be the right reasons, not for any press or media attention. But then we realized we were actually doing our partners a disservice, especially as WWE continued to grow globally.”
Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis added, “We have seen that shift over the years, and they were shy, let’s say, about promoting their involvement. It was really an essential part of the development of our partnership that they would make it known to the world, and make it known to their fans, that we work as partners.”
WWE has been partnered with the Special Olympics since 1995.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Getting Rid of ICOPRO & If They Lost Money On It
- 411’s Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: The Undertaker on Feeling Handcuffed with His Gimmick, Infamous Cyprus Hill Story, the Curtain Call, Infamous Plane Ride From Hell, More
- Bruce Prichard Discusses How Hurt Vince McMahon Was When Hulk Hogan Left WWE for WCW, If They Hoped He’d Return in 1995
- Jim Ross On Why Bill Watts Was Upset About Shawn Michaels Getting Beat Up Outside a Bar in Syracuse in 1995