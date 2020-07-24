Stephanie McMahon On WWE’s COVID-19 Precautions, Positive Talent Tests & Not Providing Health Insurance

Stephanie McMahon spoke with Ad Age for a new interview discussing the company’s policies and precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic and more. WWE is of course one of the few entertainment companies that has continued operations during the pandemic and McMahon discussed how they’ve navigated the situation, if she thinks they made the right call and more. You can check out highlights and the full video below:

On WWE’s safety measures for OVID-19: “First and foremost, it’s all optional. It’s volunteer-based. So for all of our performers and our crew, it’s up to them whether or not they want to participate. We did have a couple of talent opt out and a couple of crew members opt out for various personal reasons. And of course, we support that. In addition, we do testing before all of our programming. And it is the more advanced testing, it’s not the rapid test which has shown to have had a number of false positives and false negatives. Though all of the testing is improving, we want to be sure to have the best testing possible because the health and safety of our crew, our performers and our employees is paramount.”

“We also have pandemic-level cleaning that we have at our Performance Center every single night which includes fogging and this special lighting. We also had — and I’m going to say this terribly, but it’s an application of a product that is from a company called Allied Sciences that creates a barrier. And I”m sorry, I’m not able to better technicaslly explain this. But it creates a barrier between the virus and whatever you’re spraying it on. So we’ve sprayed our production trucks, we’ve sprayed basically our warehouse, our Performance Center. Basically any facility or any location where our talent, employees and crew are staying. So we’ve taken — and also, even now when you have tested negative, so you’re negative for the virus. You still have to come in have a temperature check and you know, fill out a form. And if you’ve been in contact, or whatever the various steps are, you’re not allowed into the facility even if you tested negative.”

On if the company made the right decision to continue having matches: “I do. And I mean, Orlando is where our Performance Center’s based. So we didn’t just choose Orlando hoping that it was going to prove to be the best location; that was the location. And I do think we’ve done the best we’ve possibly can. I think the testing and protocols have actually proven that they work. Yes, we have had some positives, but the majority of our talent, performers and crew are very healthy and continuing to be a part of our shows. We’re proud. Of course, we want to be smart, we want to be sensitive, we want to take care of all people. Without them, we don’t have a show and we don’t have a product. But we also want to make sure we entertain our fans all over the world. We’re proud of the fact we’ve been able to do that.”

On health insurance for employees: “So our talent are all independent contractors, so we actually don’t provide medical insurance for our talent. We do however have — we pay for all injuries, any surgeries or anything related to all in-ring injuries. But we also have substance and abuse protocols that we offer our talent, both current and retired. So anyone that’s ever had issues with drug and alcohol abuse, they can be a part of this program … And WWE itself, for our employees, we do have health, medical and overall wellness and mental health.”

