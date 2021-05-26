Stephanie McMahon On WWE Producing Content Without Fans, Having Fans Return at WrestleMania

Stephanie McMahon appeared on Variety‘s Strictly Business podcast and discussed the company’s connection to its fanbase, the feeling of seeing fans return at WrestleMania and more. WWE is, of course, set to resume live touring in July, and McMahon talked about how they tried to keep fans engaged when they couldn’t be at events. You can check out some highlights below:

On seeing fans return at WrestleMania: “To see the tears in the eyes of our fans — I got goosebumps.”

On producing content without fans during the pandemic: “It wasn’t a question of if, but how we were going to produce our programming … We produced 2,300 hours of content last year across all platforms.”

On fan engagement staying strong during the pandemic era: “Our audience has always been a part of our show. Digital and social allows them to be part of it, even if they’re not there.”