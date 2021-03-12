Stephanie McMahon On WWE Hiring More Female Writers: ‘There’s Been A Huge Movement’

Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Digital Spy to celebrate International Women’s Day earlier this week, and she discussed WWE making a concerted effort to add more females to their writing team.

When asked about WWE’s male-dominated writers’ room, Stephanie explained the importance of finding more female members for the group:

“Hiring in the writing room is really important because it has previously been a fairly male-dominated writing room and there are big efforts right now to change that,” she said. “I don’t have the stats off the top of my head. So I’m not sure how many women we’ve hired since we started but I know it’s several, including a senior ranking VP (Christine Lubrano) who’s in charge of many different aspects of making sure that the creative and partnerships and all lines of business are all working together. So there’s a been a huge movement. And for both men and women we are always looking to improve our storylines no matter what and improve our character development.”

Stephanie also discussed how Bayley and Sasha Banks’ storyline last summer allowed WWE to build on those types of stories moving forward:

“Sasha and Bayley have something so special and so unique and in our business, when you capture chemistry like that, it gives it legs,” she said. “You have the ability to really build on those stories and deepen them as well.”

Banks will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37.