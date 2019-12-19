Stephanie McMahon Says WWE Will Remain TV-PG Despite the Lana/Rusev Storyline, on Who From NXT Could Become the Face of WWE

– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently spoke to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. During the chat, Stephanie McMahon addressed the Lana/Bobby Lashley/Rusev storyline and WWE’s TV-PG rating. According to McMahon, WWE is going to remain TV-PG, but the company will still try to push the envelope with certain storylines.

Stephanie stated the following:

“Well, we’re still going to be PG, family friendly, but there is room to push the envelope in some cases.In terms of the Lana-Bobby Lashley storyline, WWE is like a variety show. It is, at the end of the day, competition-based, but especially on RAW and SmackDown, you have more of those soap operatic storylines, and that’s why it’s been showcased on RAW.”

Also, when Sportskeeda asked her on who from the NXT brand she sees as being the future face of WWE, she stated: