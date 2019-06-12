wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Believes Women Will Wrestle In Saudi Arabia In The Near Future
– Speaking at the Celebrating Women in Sports Luncheon, Stephanie McMahon was asked about WWE’s deal with Saudi Arabia.
“In terms of women…. we’ve been promised that we will be at the forefront of change that’s coming in Saudi. I believe we will have a women’s match in the near future.”
WWE brought Alexa Bliss and Natalya over to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown last Friday but neither appeared on the show. The Saudi government reportedly wouldn’t let the two wrestle on the event.
.@WWE's @StephMcMahon is speaking at the Celebrating Women in Sports Luncheon. @DespinaBarton asked about #WWE's dealings in Saudi Arabia and the correlation to women. McMahon believes there will be a women's match "in the near future." More from her tonight on @SpecSports360. pic.twitter.com/29C38r0WP6
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 12, 2019
