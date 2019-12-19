wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon on Possibility of Adding Secondary Title to WWE Women’s Division
December 19, 2019 | Posted by
– Sportskeeda and Gary Cassidy recently chatted with WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, who was asked about the possibility of WWE starting a secondary title for the women’s division in the promotion. According to McMahon, there are no such plans, but she said the idea is a possibility.
Stephanie McMahon stated on the topic, “Possibly! I know there aren’t any talks happening with regards to adding another Women’s Championship at the moment, but possibly. As the Women’s Division continues to grow, there may be a need for one.”
The WWE women’s tag team titles debuted (or arguably returned) for the promotion earlier this year at Elimination Chamber 2019.
