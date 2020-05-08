wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Sells Over $1 Million Worth of WWE Stock
May 8, 2020 | Posted by
An SEC filing made today reveals that Stephanie McMahon sold 23,255 shares of WWE Class A Common Stock at $44.29 per share, which comes to $1,029,963.95. She still owns another 144,952 shares.
The news follows her husband, Triple H, also selling 23,255 shares of his WWE stock earlier this week. WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn and WWE Executive Vice President Bradley Blum also recently sold large amounts of WWE stock.
