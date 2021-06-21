Stephanie McMahon Hints At ‘Surprises’ For WWE SummerSlam, Talks What She Looks For In WWE Prospects

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Stephanie McMahon discussed the return of fans at WWE SummerSlam, what she looks for in WWE prospects, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Stephanie McMahon on the return of WWE fans at SummerSlam and their importance to the product: “Without our fans, we don’t have a product. We are so excited to return to our fans in July, and then again in August for SummerSlam. Our new tagline is ‘Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ That word together means everything. This is something we’re going to feel, sharing this passion while we’re back together.”

On SummerSlam being held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas: “SummerSlam is special. It’s the first time we’re going to an NFL stadium [for SummerSlam], and it’s only the second time we’ve ever been in a stadium. It’s about bringing people together and celebrating these huge moments. This will be our biggest pay-per-view with full capacity [since Elimination Chamber in March 2020], and we can’t wait to show off our surprises, too.”

On what she looks for in potential WWE prospects: “For me, I look for that connection, that charisma. When it comes to that x-factor, you either feel it from someone or you don’t. They can be unpolished or show a lot of proclivity toward being able to do it, but if they don’t have that ‘it factor,’ or can’t connect with the audience, they won’t be able to make it to the top.”