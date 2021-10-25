WWE News: Stephanie McMahon Gives WWE Title to Racing Champion, Nikki ASH & Rhea Ripley Meet With Fans

– Stephanie McMahon sent out a custom WWE Women’s Championship to W Series champion Jamie Chadwick. McMahon posted to Twitter to announce the title being sent, writing:

” She came, she saw, she conquered – two seasons in a row! So excited to present this custom @WWE title to @JamieChadwick, @WSeriesRacing 2021 Champion!”

pic.twitter.com/ilGmLVCF2k — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 25, 2021

– Drake Maverick shared a video of Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley meeting with young fans at the site of today’s Raw, writing:

” When you get advised there’s a selection of fans who have been waiting to meet @RheaRipley_WWE & @WWENikkiASH since 8am this morning by the parking garage – You bring them special guests @WWE #WWERaw My friends are great people.”