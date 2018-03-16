Stephanie McMahon On If WWE Will Re-Brand Women’s Wrestlemania Battle Royal

PWinsider spoke with Stephanie McMahon about the negative reaction to WWE’s Fabulous Moolah Memorial Battle Royal. The negative reaction led to WWE changing the name to the Wrestlemania Women’s Battle Royal.

McMahon said: “I love that the WWE audience expressed their opinions, whether they are positive or negative. I think that it is our responsibility to listen to our audience and do our best to give them what they want. Clearly, they did not want to name the Women’s Battle Royal after The Fabulous Moolah. We were really proud that they spoke up and we were really happy to make that change.”

When asked if the WWE would rebrand the match after another former talent, she replied: “For right now, we are sticking with the Wrestlemania Battle Royal Branding.“