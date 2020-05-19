Stephanie McMahon Hypes Release Of Book On WWE Women’s Evolution

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to promote the release of Kicking Down The Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! which she billed as the first book about WWE’s Women’s Evolution. DK Publishing is releasing the book in conjunction with WWE. L.J. Tracosas is the author.

The book focuses on WWE’s female stars including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey, Bayley, and others.

“Kicking Down Doors is the first book to tell the story of @WWE’s #WomensEvolution. I’m so excited for the next generation of the @WWEUniverse to read these stories and be inspired by the incredible Superstars, past and present.”