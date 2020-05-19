wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon Hypes Release Of Book On WWE Women’s Evolution
Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today to promote the release of Kicking Down The Doors: Female Superstars Are Ruling the Ring and Changing the Game! which she billed as the first book about WWE’s Women’s Evolution. DK Publishing is releasing the book in conjunction with WWE. L.J. Tracosas is the author.
The book focuses on WWE’s female stars including Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Ronda Rousey, Bayley, and others.
“Kicking Down Doors is the first book to tell the story of @WWE’s #WomensEvolution. I’m so excited for the next generation of the @WWEUniverse to read these stories and be inspired by the incredible Superstars, past and present.”
Kicking Down Doors is the first book to tell the story of @WWE’s #WomensEvolution. I’m so excited for the next generation of the @WWEUniverse to read these stories and be inspired by the incredible Superstars, past and present. https://t.co/SNqt0MDKRR pic.twitter.com/dWogJAzUXV
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Undertaker Responds to Fan Calling Out ‘Right Wing Shirts’ Worn on The Last Ride
- Kevin Owens, Jericho, Austin Aries, Court Bauer, Impact Wrestling, EVOLVE, Meltzer, Fans, Others Remember Larry Csonka
- Martha Hart on WWE Continuing Over The Edge After Owen’s Death, Says She’s Forgiven Everyone
- Sid Vicious Said Hulk Hogan ‘Screamed and Cried’ After Royal Rumble 1992