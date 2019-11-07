wrestling / News
Stephanie McMahon’s Memoir Will Be Released Next Year
November 7, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Stephanie McMahon will finally release her memoir in August 2020 through Regan Arts Publishing. The book will be called UNREAL: Inside the Crazy, Fun Show Business World of WWE.
The book has been in development for some time, with an original release date in September 2016. At one point in 2017, Stephanie said of it: “My book is officially on hold. There are too many stories that need to be told before mine. One day, I promise!“
