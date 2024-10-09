Stephanie Vaquer Arrives In NXT, Allies With Giulia Against Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade

Stephanie Vaquer has arrived in NXT, as she joined forces with Giulia against a reunited Roxanne Perez & Cora Jade. Perez and Jade appeared in a segment on Tuesday’s show where they officially rekindled their friendship after Jade helped Perez retain her title against Giulia on last week’s show.

Jade talked about how she was forgotten about during her time away due to injury and decided to punish everyone for that. She and Perez said they had reunited now that Perez has seen the light.

Giulia came down to the stage and as Jade and Perez told her to come into the ring, Vaquer’s music hit. She came down and joined Giulia in charging into the ring, sending the heels to the floor and then holding the NXT Women’s Championship together.