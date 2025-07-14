Stephanie Vaquer Headed To Clash In Paris With Battle Royal Win At WWE Evolution

Stephanie Vaquer has punched her ticket to Clash in Paris with a win in the battle royal at WWE Evolution. Vaquer defeated 19 other women to win the battle royal at Sunday’s PPV to earn a world title shot at Clash in Paris on August 31st. She last eliminated Lash Legend to get the win.

The other competitors in the match were Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Michin, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

YOU CAN LOOK, BUT YOU CAN'T TOUCH 🗣️🎶 Nikki Bella is ready for action! pic.twitter.com/1pagfVeesQ — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025

.@kelani_wwe was NOT about to get eliminated early 👏 pic.twitter.com/8T8QHZUAtZ — WWE (@WWE) July 14, 2025