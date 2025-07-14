wrestling / News

Stephanie Vaquer Headed To Clash In Paris With Battle Royal Win At WWE Evolution

July 13, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Stephanie Vaquer WWE Evolution Image Credit: WWE

Stephanie Vaquer has punched her ticket to Clash in Paris with a win in the battle royal at WWE Evolution. Vaquer defeated 19 other women to win the battle royal at Sunday’s PPV to earn a world title shot at Clash in Paris on August 31st. She last eliminated Lash Legend to get the win.

The other competitors in the match were Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, Natalya, Maxxine Dupri, Izzi Dame, Tatum Paxley, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, Zelina Vega, Giulia, Candice LeRae, B-Fab, Michin, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Stephanie Vaquer, WWE Evolution, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading