Stephanie Vaquer Battles IYO SKY On WWE Raw, Attacked By Roxanne Perez & Giulia

A trio of NXT women made appearances on this week’s WWE Raw as Stephanie Vaquer faced IYO SKY before Roxanne Perez & Giulia made their presences known. Monday’s post-WrestleMania episode saw Vaquer, who retained her NXT Women’s Title at Stand & Deliver, come out to call out SKY as she wanted to face the best.

The match went back and forth until Perez came out to attack SKY. Giulia then came out and attacked Vaquer, with the two giving each other a look before trading opponents and continuing the assault. Rhea Ripley then came down and made the save, with Perez and Giulia leaving together.