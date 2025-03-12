wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer Comments on Huge Title Win, Explains How Hard Work Pays Off
– Stephanie Vaquer pulled off a huge win at last night’s WWE NXT Roadblock special. She beat Giulia to capture the NXT Women’s Championship. She’s now a double-champion, holding the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT Women’s North American Title. Vaquer later commented on the victory via social media.
Stephanie Vaquer wrote, “Hard work always leads to rewards El trabajo duro siempre trae recompensas We made history at Madison Square Garden Hicimos historia en el Madison Square Garden NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION NXT NORTH AMERICAN WOMEN’S CHAMPION @WWE @WWENXT @TheCW @wwe_on_netflix”
Hard work always leads to rewards
El trabajo duro siempre trae recompensas
We made history at Madison Square Garden
Hicimos historia en el Madison Square Garden
NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION
NXT NORTH AMERICAN WOMEN’S CHAMPION@WWE @WWENXT @TheCW @wwe_on_netflix pic.twitter.com/qTYO72sY0v
— Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) March 12, 2025
