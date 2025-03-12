– Stephanie Vaquer pulled off a huge win at last night’s WWE NXT Roadblock special. She beat Giulia to capture the NXT Women’s Championship. She’s now a double-champion, holding the NXT Women’s Title and the NXT Women’s North American Title. Vaquer later commented on the victory via social media.

Stephanie Vaquer wrote, “Hard work always leads to rewards El trabajo duro siempre trae recompensas We made history at Madison Square Garden Hicimos historia en el Madison Square Garden NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION NXT NORTH AMERICAN WOMEN’S CHAMPION @WWE @WWENXT @TheCW @wwe_on_netflix”