In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), Stephanie Vaquer compared her time in CMLL to working in WWE as part of the NXT brand, speaking more favorably about WWE.

She said: “CMLL. Because in CMLL, when you’re new, they say, okay, you’re new…good luck. See you in the ring. You’re so nervous…[but] now I feel really good because here in WWE is a teamwork. I can ask, and I can take, you can help me. I can ask. But in CMLL, nobody help you. You’re alone. No teamwork. If you know wrestling, yeah, wrestle, and nobody’s…training, ‘Oh, you can teach me.’ No. You can say nothing, you can do nothing. You can ask nothing. Yeah, [it was] scary all the time. I cried every day, and I’m training every day. The first year, so difficult for me because I’m the new…I cry every day after the training. I cry every day because you can ask, you can, ‘Please help me,’ [but] no help.”