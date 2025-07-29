Stephanie Vaquer Explains Her Connection to the WWE Universe

– During this week’s edition of Raw Recap, WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer discussed her connection with the WWE Universe, along with missing Booker T’s reactions to her Devil’s Kiss move on NXT TV. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Stephanie Vaquer on her connection with the WWE Universe: “I need to say thank you. Thank you for everyone because I remember that my first Royal Rumble, I remember exactly what my entrance, the crowd crazy and I need to say thank you because people really made me feel so happy here and so excited and support me, love me. I’m so happy. I’m so happy with that. The crowd really support me and it’s motivation for me. It’s for training every day, it’s a big motivation.”

On how the fans support her: “People really support my work, my job in the ring. In the beginning, I think maybe people don’t know about me, but, when you go to the ring and you pour your soul in the ring and you really — I don’t know the word in English — sorry. But it’s like, you really try to experience person or really, you pour your soul in wrestler. People (appreciate) that. So, I think for that reason, that crowd really support me because they can see my 100 percent in the ring always.”

On missing Booker T’s reactions to her Devil’s Kiss move: “I really miss Booker T. I will admit, I love Booker T, and I love this because he just feel, and, ‘Ah! Ah! Ah!’ And people now really feel that. So I love it and in NXT, the crowd all the time remember that and here people remember that so I love it.”

Vaquer was victorious last night on Raw, teaming with Iyo Sky, Nikki Bella, and Rhea Ripley in an eight-woman tag team match against Naomi and The Green Regime.