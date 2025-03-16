Stephanie Vaquer Contrasts WWE Performance Center With Her Experience In CMLL

Stephanie Vaquer broke out in CMLL before coming to WWE, and she recently contrasted her time in CMLL with being part of NXT. Vaquer appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about how WWE has a much better method developing talent, noting that CMLL didn’t have any training system.

“In CMLL, when you’re new, they say, ‘Okay, you’re new… good luck,'” Vaquer said (per Wrestling Inc). “‘See you in the ring.’ You’re so nervous. Now I feel really good because here in WWE it’s teamwork. I can ask, and I can take, you can help me.”

She continued, “But in CMLL, nobody helps you. You’re alone. No teamwork. If you know wrestling, yeah, wrestle, and nobody’s training. ‘Oh, yeah can teach me,’ No. You can say nothing, you can do nothing, you can ask nothing … it was scary all the time, I cried every day in training, every day. The first year, so difficult for me because I’m new … I cry every day after training.”

Vaquer defeated Giulia at NXT Roadblock to become a double champion on the brand, adding the NXT Women’s Championship to her NXT Women’s North American Championship.