wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Giulia, Becomes Double Champion At NXT Roadblock
Stephanie Vaquer is now a double champion, defeating Giulia in a title vs. title match at NXT Roadblock. Vaquer pinned Giulia in the main event of Tuesday’s show to defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship and capture the NXT Women’s Championship, getting the win after two straight SVBs.
Vaquer’s NXT Women’s North American Championship reign stands at 25 days, having defeated Fallon Henley for the title at NXT Vengeance Day. This is her first NXT Women’s Championship reign, ending Giulia’s run at 63 days after she defeated Roxanne Perez to win the title at NXT: New Year’s Evil.
HERE. WE. GO. 😮💨#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/zURtSRsdgj
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
It's ALL on the line here at #WWERoadblock! pic.twitter.com/2Rd4KzMJeu
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
Who ya got in this historic MAIN EVENT?#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/fq4kxkuIqA
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
We've got ourselves a DOUBLE CHAMPION! 🏆🏆#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/VdANFctEBX
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
Congratulations @Steph_Vaquer!#AndNew#WWERoadblock pic.twitter.com/9oJMpC9yqb
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on TNT Airing AEW Collision in Two Parts
- D-Von Dudley Addresses Fans Booing Hulk Hogan at the WWE Raw on Netflix Debut, Calls Hogan ‘One of the Biggest Liars’ in Wrestling
- Kevin Nash Disagrees With Comparisons Between John Cena And Hulk Hogan Turning Heel
- More Details Regarding Reported Backstage Heat On Jade Cargill