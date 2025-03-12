Stephanie Vaquer Defeats Giulia, Becomes Double Champion At NXT Roadblock

Stephanie Vaquer is now a double champion, defeating Giulia in a title vs. title match at NXT Roadblock. Vaquer pinned Giulia in the main event of Tuesday’s show to defend the NXT Women’s North American Championship and capture the NXT Women’s Championship, getting the win after two straight SVBs.

Vaquer’s NXT Women’s North American Championship reign stands at 25 days, having defeated Fallon Henley for the title at NXT Vengeance Day. This is her first NXT Women’s Championship reign, ending Giulia’s run at 63 days after she defeated Roxanne Perez to win the title at NXT: New Year’s Evil.