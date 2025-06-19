Stephanie Vaquer Enjoys Being a Babyface in WWE

– During an appearance on this week’s edition of The Nikki & Brie Show, WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer spoke about becoming a babyface in WWE after spending most of her career as a heel. According to Vaquer, she’s enjoying playing the babyface right now.

She stated on her current WWE babyface character (via Fightful), “All my career, heel. Now in WWE, babyface.” Vaquer continued that she “feels good about” her babyface turn, stating, “I feel good. I feel good, I really enjoy my heel character but now I feel different because people in the crowd here really love me. I think now, for me being babyface, it’s perfect. I really enjoy being a babyface now.”

Stephanie Vaquer officially joined the main roster late last month, with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announcing that she officially joined the Monday Night Raw brand. Vaquer recently competed in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, facing Asuka, Ivy Nile, and Raquel Rodriguez in an opening round Fatal 4-Way bout. Asuka won the match to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.