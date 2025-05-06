Stephanie Vaquer Says She’s ‘Focused On Her Own Journey’ In Social Media Post

Stephanie Vaquer took to social media on Tuesday to share a tweet about staying focused on what she’s doing and not anyone else. Vaquer posted to Twitter on Tuesday with a post that doesn’t directly reference anyone but suggests that she is not stressing people who have wronged her, writing:

“I’m focused on my own journey, and karma is handling the rest”

There is speculation (which is, to be clear, not confirmed) that she may be referencing La Hiedra, who is with AAA and reportedly signed a contract with WWE following its acquisition of the lucha libre promotion. Vaquer is believed to have a restraining order against La Hiedra related to Vaquer’s allegations of domestic violence against Cuatrero, who was charged with domestic violence and attempted femicide. La Hiedra is in a relationship with Cuatrero’s brother Samson and has been outspoken in supporting Cuatrero.