Stephanie Vaquer Hypes Match with Naomi at WWE Clash in Paris
August 4, 2025
As previously reported,, Naomi defeated IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley at WWE Summerslam last night to retain her Women’s World title. She is now set to defend against Stephanie Vaquer at WWE Clash in Paris. Vaquer won the title shot by winning a battle royal at Evolution. In a post on Twitter, Vaquer hyped the upcoming match, which happens on August 31.
She said: “Naomi, congratulations. You just won a free pass to Hell, because in Paris, you are going to face La Primera, and I’m going to become the new champion.”
La Primera @Steph_Vaquer le mandó un mensaje a Naomi tras retener su título en #SummerSlam y en #WWEClash in Paris buscará convertirse en Campeona Mundial ☝️👩🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/RcZ1nMG2aj
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 3, 2025
