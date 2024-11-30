wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer Says She Received ‘Another Very Juicy Offer’ Before Joining WWE
November 30, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with Noticias 24 (via Fightful), Stephanie Vaquer spoke about why she decided to join WWE and noted that she got another ‘very juicy offer’ before that. She did not name the offer she received, but it was rumored at the time that AEW was interested in her.
She said: “I’ll be very honest. Since I was a child, my dream was to sign for WWE. But you grow up, you can’t be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old. When I did what I did in Mexico and Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing this extra. Not everything is money. I received another very juicy offer financially. To be a complete wrestler, I was missing being in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women’s division in existence.“
More Trending Stories
- JBL Reflects On The Undertaker’s American Badass Gimmick, Says He Loved It
- Rob Van Dam Thinks Motor City Machine Guns Will Do Really Well In WWE
- Conflicting Reports on Health of Jade Cargill After WWE Injury Storyline
- Paul Heyman Reveals That CM Punk Was Dragged Down in WWE Because of Perception of Him as a ‘Paul Heyman Guy’