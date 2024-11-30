Stephanie Vaquer Says She Received ‘Another Very Juicy Offer’ Before Joining WWE

In an interview with Noticias 24 (via Fightful), Stephanie Vaquer spoke about why she decided to join WWE and noted that she got another ‘very juicy offer’ before that. She did not name the offer she received, but it was rumored at the time that AEW was interested in her.

She said: “I’ll be very honest. Since I was a child, my dream was to sign for WWE. But you grow up, you can’t be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old. When I did what I did in Mexico and Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing this extra. Not everything is money. I received another very juicy offer financially. To be a complete wrestler, I was missing being in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women’s division in existence.“