WWE News: Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice Win at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide, Konnan on Commentary, Multiple Wrestlers in Audience
– Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice defeated Dalys and Chik Tormenta at WWE x AAA Worlds Collide earlier today. Vaquer pinned Dalys after the SVB.
– Konnan has been on commentary on today’s show.
– Several names from AAA were present at the show so far, including Mascarita Sagrada, Latin Lover and Negro Casas. Casas was there to cheer on his wife Dalys. WWE’s IYO Sky, Tiffany Stratton and the Street Profits were also shown, as was Chavo Guerrero.