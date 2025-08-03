Stephanie Vaquer Challenges Naomi To Women’s World Title Match At WWE Clash In Paris

Stephanie Vaquer has staked out her opponent, challenging Naomi for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Clash In Paris. Naomi retained her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam night two. After the match, the WWE Espanol Twitter account posted a clip of Vaquer issuing her challenge to Naomi for the August 31st show.

“Naomi, congratulations,” Vaquer began. “You just won a free pass to hell. Because in Paris, you’re going to face La Primera. And I’m going to become the new champion.”

Vaquer got her title match by virtue of winning the battle Royal at WWE Evolution.