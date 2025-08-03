wrestling / News
Stephanie Vaquer Challenges Naomi To Women’s World Title Match At WWE Clash In Paris
Stephanie Vaquer has staked out her opponent, challenging Naomi for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Clash In Paris. Naomi retained her title against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY at SummerSlam night two. After the match, the WWE Espanol Twitter account posted a clip of Vaquer issuing her challenge to Naomi for the August 31st show.
“Naomi, congratulations,” Vaquer began. “You just won a free pass to hell. Because in Paris, you’re going to face La Primera. And I’m going to become the new champion.”
Vaquer got her title match by virtue of winning the battle Royal at WWE Evolution.
La Primera @Steph_Vaquer le mandó un mensaje a Naomi tras retener su título en #SummerSlam y en #WWEClash in Paris buscará convertirse en Campeona Mundial ☝️👩🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/RcZ1nMG2aj
— WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 3, 2025
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Keeping Direction of Tonight’s SummerSlam Main Event Secret, Update on John Cena’s Schedule
- Backstage Details on Seth Rollins WWE World Title Win At Summerslam
- Several Recently Released WWE Talent Set To Become Free Agents
- The Undertaker Admits He Was Ready To ‘Stomp’ Shawn Michaels At WrestleMania 14