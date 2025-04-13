Stephanie Vaquer Recalls Negotiations With WWE & AEW, Says Shawn Michaels Helped Her Decide

Stephanie Vaquer recently looked back at her negotiations to join WWE and said that Shawn Michaels helped her make her decision. Vaquer signed with WWE last summer and she detailed her negotiations in an interview with Kevin Felgueras of Rock & Pop FM. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On the start of her talks with WWE: “What happened is that I was involved in a very important match [against Mercedes Mone at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door]. After that match, WWE called me on the phone and said, ‘Are you interested in working with us?’ and I said, ‘Of course I am, what do you propose?’. They asked me afterwards, ‘Would you like to go to the main roster or NXT?’ and I said main doster first. There were money deals and I was waiting for the proposal because at that time I was living in Mexico and I had a double contract with NJPW and CMLL and, at that time, I had the most important Women’s World Championship in NJPW and the two most important women’s championships in Mexico, so I had a huge responsibility in me from the biggest companies in their respective countries. I am a person who likes to do things calmly and think well, not rushed. I was so excited that WWE reached out to me. Someone from the office talked to me, and that was the negotiation.

On AEW wanting to negotiate at the time: “I remember I went back and talked to my company, CMLL, and told them that they called me and offered me to work with them, and my boss thought I was talking about AEW because I said they would talk to me. We just stared at each other and I asked ‘Wait, did AEW talk to you?’ and he said, ‘Yes, they talked to me yesterday because they wanted to do business with you.’ The contract with CMLL had already expired and with NJPW we had a special contract with them, so then I contacted WWE and they took me to Toronto where we were going to talk about the contract and we were going to negotiate. But I still had a date pending that same day with the company and had all three titles.

“I went to my boss and asked if I could go to Toronto, and he permitted me. When I was already in Toronto at the hotel, people from AEW talked to me and said, ‘We know you are in Toronto, don’t sign,’ and then I said, ‘Now hold on, what are y’all offering?’ [laughs] I swear, there was a moment when I didn’t know what to do, so I talked to my dad, who is the one who solves things for me when I don’t know what to do and helps me make the best decisions. I hadn’t eaten all week, and I told them I’m going to get home because it’s my niece’s birthday and I’ll have an answer for everyone tomorrow. Let me analyze this.”

On talking between the two companies: “WWE was my dream, but I’m a responsible adult, and I was thinking that I have too much on my plate to let myself get carried away with a childhood dream, and I gave it a lot of thought. I talked to AEW, and they offered to pay for the hotel stay in Toronto so I could be with them. I talked to WWE, and they said whatever I decided in the negotiation. I paid for my hotel and flight, so I didn’t favor anyone, especially since there was an NXT show that same day. WWE’s idea was for me to appear in the front row, and I told them that I felt it wasn’t right, I was still with the company (CMLL), and also, out of respect and gratitude, I didn’t feel it was the right thing to do. WWE completely understood, and then I talked to my dad. He told me to follow my heart.

“And I remember talking to WWE afterwards. I told them what AEW was offering me, and they said ‘We can’t afford that. Thank you very much and good luck at AEW,’ and at that point I cried, and even my dad asked, ‘Why are you crying after being offered all that cash’” [laughs]”

On Shawn Michaels calling her: “I said I was going to calm down, and then Shawn Michaels called me. He said, ‘Stephanie, I know you understand English, and I want to talk to you personally. I’m Shawn Michaels, and I have this proposal.’ When I talked to him, he asked me if this was about the money. I told him it wasn’t the money; this is my life, and I sacrificed my whole life for wrestling, and no money will pay for that. Shawn Michaels understood that and told me some words I will keep for the rest of my life because they are words from a wise person who made me make the best decision. I was on my way to Mexico and they contacted me from WWE to tell me what they were offering, and then they asked me, ‘What do you say?’ And I answered, ‘Let’s do it,’ and that’s how it went.”