Stephanie Vaquer Wins NXT North American Title at Vengeance Day
Stephanie Vaquer is the new NXT Women’s North American champion after winning it at Vengeance Day earlier tonight. She defeated Fallon Henley to kick off the show. Fatal Influence attempted to interfere, but Vaquer overcame the odds and hit the SVB and a Spiral Tap to win.
This is Vaquer’s first reign as North American champion and her first title reign of any kind in WWE. It ends Henley’s first reign at 111 days.
