Stephanie Vaquer On Her WWE Journey: “I Promise, Soon I Will Be Champion”

Following her victory in the 20-woman battle royal at WWE Evolution, Stephanie Vaquer spoke about her journey and her future goals at the post-show press conference. The win earned her a future shot at the WWE Women’s World Championship. Vaquer is set to challenge the new WWE Women’s World Champion, Naomi, at the Clash in Paris event next month. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the title shot: “This means a lot for me. WWE is my dream, and now I live my dream,” Vaquer said. “I work hard every day to learn a new style, to learn a new language, to learn everything — I love a challenge. If I came here, it’s because I will be the best. I promise, soon I will be champion.”

On the importance of proving wrong those who said she couldn’t make it in WWE: “Long time ago, many people said, ‘You can’t do that [be in WWE].’ And I did it… I want to show, nobody can say, ‘You can’t do that.’ I promise, I keep learning every day, this is important not just for me because I have [to represent] Latinos.”