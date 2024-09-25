Stephanie Vaquer Makes On-Screen WWE NXT Debut, Teases Going After Women’s Title

Stephanie Vaquer made her on-screen debut for WWE on this week’s NXT, noting that she’s coming after whoever wins the NXT Women’s Championship next week. Tuesday night’s show featured a press conference main event segment between Roxanne Perez and Giulia ahead of their Women’s Title match on next week’s debut on The CW.

The two women took shots at each other in questions asked of them and at the end, Vaquer appeared on the Tron from Chile to interrupt Giulia. She asked what they would do when she was waiting on the other side of their match next week.

Vaquer signed with WWE in July after exiting CMLL.