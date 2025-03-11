– During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer discussed what it would mean for her to potentially hold both the NXT Women’s Championship and the North American Championship at the same time. She faces Giulia in a winner takes all title bout later tonight at NXT Roadblock. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Maybe it’s weird, but for me, it’s different. I [don’t] think in championships and titles, where [it’s] more bigger or no. I just want to be the best. If [to] be the best, title, more title, more big title, it’s okay. But I want to be the best. For me, my focus, yeah, title means really big thing for me. But it’s not in my focus. My focus is being the best. I know that Giulia’s title is so important. My title, too. But I try to focus on match [with] Giulia and win. Not just about the title. It’s about who it’s the best.”

The match goes down later today at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. Tonight’s show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.