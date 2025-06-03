Stephanie Vaquer Qualifies For Money In The Bank Match On WWE Raw

Stephanie Vaquer has set herself up for double duty on Saturday as she qualified for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match on WWE Raw. Monday night’s show saw Vaquer defeat Liv Morgan and Ivy Nile to qualify for the women’s ladder match set for Saturday’s show. Vaquer, who joined the Raw roster over the weekend, pinned Nile after an SVB to get the win.

Vaquwer is now set for two matches on Saturday, as she is teaming with Lola Vice against Chik Tormenta & Dalys at WWE X AAA Worlds Collide. Both shows take place in Los Angeles.

We’ll have an updated lineup for Money in the Bank after tonight’s show.